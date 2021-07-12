From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has dismissed as fake news viral social media reports claiming that three National Assembly members from the state were making plans to defect from the opposition party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eight out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state belong to the opposition party.

The party in a statement on Monday signed by it’s Publicity Secretary, Silas Onu, accused the APC government in the state of fabricating the fake news to create false popularity.

Onu, in the statement described APC as a sinking ship, saying none of it’s members will ever contemplating joining it.

He said “our attention has been drawn to a lame Facebook publication by a depressed apologist of the APC government of Ebonyi State that PDP National Assembly members are set to join their sinking ship called APC.

“Ebonyians are called upon to totally ignore that depressed delusion emanating from a depraved and abandoned political hack seeking attention for a possible reward from a government that thrives on lies, falsehood and insults as a strategy for governance.

“For the sake of emphasis, no one is interested in returning to slavery. PDP is stronger than ever and will continue to consolidate on its gains as God has redeemed us from The grip of tyranny”

