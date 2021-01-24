By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has debunked insinuations by the rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, that peace had returned to the institution, insisting that the current crisis is far from being over.

Reacting to the rector’s claim that Bida Polytechnic is now peaceful, ASUP Bida Poly branch, informed the Federal Government that what the institution was currently experiencing on campus was peace of the graveyard, stressing, “ASUP has said there is no peace in sight at Federal Polytechnic Bida.”

The union explained that the retired rector who will turn 65 years on February 15, 2021, was only deceiving the unsuspecting public by saying that lasting peace had returned to the institution.

In a statement, ASUP also informed the government that Dr. Dzukogi breached and refused to implement the agreement with the union, which was brokered by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mr. Sonny Echono.

The union explained: “There can never be peace in the polytechnic except the rector respects the civil service rules and leaves on his date of retirement, which is February 15, 2021. He has never been a lover of peace. There is no peace accord he has not breached.

“There have been peace meetings with the Governing Council of the polytechnic, Bida Emirate, National Board for Technical Education, National Assembly and the most recent one with the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, all of which he breached.”