By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has debunked the insinuations by the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi that peace has returned to the institution, insisting the current crisis is far from being over.

Reacting to the rector’s claim that Bida Polytechnic is now peaceful, ASUP Bida Poly branch informed the Federal Government that what the institution is currently experiencing on campus is peace of the graveyard, adding “ASUP has said there is no peace in sight at Federal Polytechnic Bida.”

The union explained that the retired rector who will turn 65 years on February 15, 2021 was only deceiving the unsuspecting public by saying lasting peace has returned to the institution.

In a statement, ASUP also informed the government that Bida Poly, Rector, Dr. Dzukogi has breached and refused to implement signed agreement with the union which was brokered by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mr. Sonny Echono.

The union explained that the rector who retired last year was only deceiving the government and the public that peace has returned to Bida Poly.

“There can never be peace in the polytechnic except the rector respect the civil service rules and leaves on his date of retirement which is February 15, 2021. He has never been a lover of peace. There is no peace accord he has not breached.

“There have been peace meetings right from the polytechnic governing council, Bida Emirate, National Board for Technical Education, National Assembly and the most recent one with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, all of which he breached.”

ASUP said the rector refused to withdraw queries and suspension letters on three union leaders as directed by the permanent secretary, who stated that it is unmerited and should not reflect in their files.

Another directive of the permanent secretary which the union said has been abused is the setting up a committee to administer the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the National Health Insurance Scheme, ASUP insist the rector is unilaterally administering TETFund without resource to the guidelines.

The union also accused the rector of disregarding signed agreement on modalities for payment of the outstanding allowances, stressing examing officers allowances running into 15 months, not up to #5million has not been paid yet a one day retreat which gulped about #50million was unilaterally organised by the Rector.

Worried by the development, the national leadership of ASUP in a letter dated December 16, 2020, to the rector, warned that the union will not be held responsible for a breakdown in Industrial harmony in the institution as a result of these infraction.

ASUP recalled that Dr. Dzukogi voluntarily retired from the services of of the polytechnic having attained 65 years of age this year but he has refused to leave office. The union said he had also put in 37 years in service against 35 years enshrined in the civil service rules.