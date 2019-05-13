Magnus Eze, Enugu

Peace may continue to elude Nigeria unless injustices being meted on Ndigbo are reversed; former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, declared, yesterday.

Nwobodo, who identified the continued denial of the people of the South East the position of president of the country as one of the major injustices against Ndigbo, said peace will only return to the country when an Igbo assumes leadership of the country.

He spoke in Enugu, yesterday, during his 79th birthday celebration, organised for him by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The elder statesman also said he would continue to fight for the unity of all Igbo, even as he wished he would be Igbo in his next life.

Senator Nwobodo attributed formation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and some other similar groups, to high rate of unemployment in the country and advised governments, at all levels, to ensure provision of jobs for youths.

“I will be an Igbo in my next life. Once we can love ourselves, the sky will be our limit.

“There is IPOB because there is no job. Graduates of 10 years without jobs can’t just keep quiet.

“I have accepted the challenge of uniting Ndigbo. Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani now calls me boss and I am overwhelmed and surprised at the marvellous works of God.

“There will be no peace in Nigeria until an Igbo man becomes President of Nigeria. Nigeria should give Ndigbo their share of the country. How can you revolve power just among a particular set of Nigerians?

“We wanted to go before; we won’t fight but peace will elude Nigeria if it continues to deny Ndigbo their due entitlement. I will not disappoint Ndigbo and I must always stand by the truth,” he said.

Nwobodo also frowned at the case of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who, he said, was not treated fairly by government in the manner he was booted out of office.

“How could the Chief Justice of the country be treated like a common criminal? I have never met him but the Judiciary, which is the only thing binding Nigeria together, has been desecrated,” he said.

Notable personalities including Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Senator Chimaroke Nnamani; Senator Ben Obi and Osita Chidoka, among others, were at the birthday celebration.