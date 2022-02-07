From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The faction of the All Progressives Congress(APC) led by Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Monday in Kano, declared that no resolution has been reached with regard to the on- going settlement of the leadership crisis bedeviling the party in the state.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Shekarau, (Senator representing Kano Central), Barau Jilbrin (Governorship aspirant and Senator representing Kano North), Hon. Sha’aban Sharada (House of representatives member representing Kano Municipal, among others, they declared that, “We wish to state unequivocally that up the moment of issuing this statement, there is final decision taken and /or conclusion reached in the reconciliation process going on”

They stated that, “As we await the proposals of the national leadership, we assure our teeming supporters that we shall closely study such proposals and will only accept what is just , fair and equitable in the interest of ensuring inclusiveness in our party and strengthening the party cohesion.”

The faction stressed that this was despite the fact that they were the beneficiaries of two court judgments, in suit numbers FCT/HC/CV/2030/2021 and FCT/HC/CV/2532/2021 relating to the state party leadership.

They urged all their members to remain calm and loyal to the party until the reconciliation process was eventually concluded as well as appreciated the national headquarters for their efforts at finding an amicable solution to the leadership crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the party headquarters is expected in the state on Monday to share the various positions of the between the two factions of the party in the state as was resolved in the meeting held in Abuja last week.