From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A faction of All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday, in Kano, declared no resolution has been reached with regard to the ongoing settlement of the leadership crisis bedevilling the party in the state.

In a statement signed by Shekarau (senator representing Kano Central), Barau Jilbrin (governorship aspirant and senator representing Kano North), Sha’aban Sharada (House of Representatives member representing Kano Municipal, among others), they said: “We wish to state unequivocally that up to the moment of issuing this statement, there is no final decision taken and/or conclusion reached in the reconciliation process going on.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“As we await the proposal of the national leadership, we assure our supporters that we shall closely study such proposal and will only accept what is just, fair and equitable in the interest of ensuring inclusiveness in our party and strengthening the party cohesion.”

The faction said the members were disposed to the sharing of positions of the party leadership, despite being the beneficiaries of two court judgments, in suit numbers FCT/HC/CV/2030/2021 and FCT/HC/CV/2532/2021 relating to the state party leadership.