From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has disclosed that no person was killed in skirmishes between Bauchi and Gombe Communities over boundary disputes on Wednesday.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Ahmed Wakil made the disclosure while answering questions from journalists in Bauchi, on Thursday.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police (SP), debunked media reports (Not Daily Sun) that the communal clash between community in Ganjuwa Local Government in Bauchi State and community in Dukku Local Government of Gombe State claimed several lives.

According to reports, houses and farmlands worth millions of naira were destroyed.

But the police spokesman said the story that many were killed was not true.

It was alleged that some communities from Gombe Communities crossed over the river and invaded arms of Bauchi communities in Ganjuwa Local Government areas, he disclosed.

It was further alleged that the attackers shot sporadically in the air, destroyed farms and left but did not kill anybody from the report received by the command, he said

Wakil said after the attackers left the District head informed police visited the area to restore law and order.

‘After the incident the State commissioners of Police summoned for a meeting between the command, Special Adviser Security who represented the state Governor, Commissioner for youth Sports, the affected local governments chairmen traditional and community leaders from the area ,national boundary commission and relevant stake holders where they held a fruitful discussion on how to ensure sustainable peace In the area,’ he stated

He said part of the resolution was a formal complaint was lodged before National Boundary Commission.

Police spokesman said the Governors of Bauchi and Gombe States will meet , council chairmen of the affected communities will also meet , traditional and community leaders from the area will also meet separately to discuss on the way forward to ensure sustainable peace among the communities, he added

Wakil said the commissioners of Police of the two states would deploy policemen in the area where the attackers are crossing to prevent the other communities from crossing over to cause any problems.

The PRO said the command has deployed policemen to the affected communities to maintain peace and appealed for calm and solicited for cooperation from all stake holders to maintain peace.

‘You would recalled that a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, representing Ganjuwa East Constituency, Gazali Abubakar Wunti told the lawmakers that in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:00 am, some people from Buri Buri village in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State attacked a village called Bara in Gungura ward of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State, and claimed that, “the attackers destroyed the people’s farms and properties worth millions of naira. The communities now resort to engaging volunteers and vigilante to guard their farms.

‘So many committees were formed in the past to resolve the border disputes but all efforts ended in futility. They have been attacking the people of the area and destroying their properties and now it even included loss of innocent lives’

