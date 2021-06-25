No place like home, says Don VS

Nigerians may be struggling with the challenge of infrastructural deficit-poor road network, unstable power supply, poor medicare and more; yet, Nigeria remains a beautiful country.

Home is home and nothing compares to its originality. Despite making a name and fortune for himself living in the Diaspora where he churns out good music on a consistent basis, Uyinmwen Omosigbo known fondly as Don VS says he still remember Nigeria and misses her for reasons he explains thus:

“I miss so many things- my family, my fans and the hustle back then to get your music to be listened to.”

Proud of his roots, Don Vs savours the difficult road he walked to stardom and says no matter how rough the road is, no one should give up so soon.

“Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment,” says Uyinmwen Omosigbo.

The Edo state-born multiple award winning singer says he feels proud anytime he passes on a message to the entire world through the vehicle of music.

“My best moment is seeing myself passing a message to the world through my music, and hearing my song everywhere here in Diaspora,” Don Vs stated.

Not one to join issues with government, Don VS was asked for his comment on the recent suspension of the micro blogging site, Twitter, by the Nigerian government, to which he had this to say:

“In my own opinion, I don’t have anything to say because the government is in charge. We pray for better Nigeria”, said Don Vs.

