Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has denied plans to absorb Batch A N-power volunteers into the federal civil service.

Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, in a statement, urged the public to disregard the rumour.

Iliya explained any information pertaining to employment into the National Social Investment Programme, particularly N-power, would be issued through the appropriate channels.

‘The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has been drawn to the fake news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-POWER Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal Civil Service.

‘The Ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news.

‘Any information on N-POWER or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate Federal Government channels,’ she said.