From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), yesterday, said it has no plans to change its legal team contrary to insinuations that they have been replaced.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful noted that the rumours being spread by their enemies werer only intended to cause disaffection among the members. Powerful, however, urged the public to disregard such, maintaining that the thought was never contemplated.

He said: “IPOB has no issues with our legal team, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor. Our legal team has done us proud in all ramifications. We still repose confidence in our brilliant legal team which has shown competence, capacity and prowess in all our legal matters.

“It’s only those who are intimidated by the capacity of our legal team that are behind this imaginary speculations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB has no plan to change Ejiofor or Aloy Ejimakor and other members of our formidable and erudite legal team. We appreciate their efforts and sacrifices towards the fight for justice for our leader and other detained Biafrans.

“We know the antics of the masterminds of this media propaganda. They simply want to cause bad blood among this global movement but we are ahead of their lame strategy.”

