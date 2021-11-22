From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it has no plans to change its legal team, contrary to reports that it has been replaced.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Biafra separatist group, Emma Powerful, urged the public to disregard the rumours, maintaining that the thought was never contemplated.

‘IPOB has no issues with our legal team led by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor. Our legal team has done us proud in all ramifications. We still repose confidence in our brilliant legal team which has shown competence, capacity and prowess in all our legal matters,’ Powerful said in the statement.

‘It’s only those who are intimidated by the capacity of our legal team that are behind this imaginary speculations.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB has no plan to change Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor or Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and other members of our formidable and erudite legal team. We appreciate their efforts and sacrifices towards the fight for Justice for our leader and other detained Biafrans.

‘We know the antics of the masterminds of this media propaganda. They simply want to cause bad blood among this global movement but we are ahead of their lame strategy.’

