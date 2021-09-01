From Gyang Bere, Jos

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Nuhu Ayuba, said there is no plan to impeach Governor Simon Lalong over current security challenges.

He said the House would continue to stand with the people of the state during their trial moment and urged the governor to stand by the people.

He told journalists in Jos that the House would continue to work with the Executive to strengthen security of lives and properties in the state.

The speaker said there was no time the House planned to impeach the governor, saying the lawmakers only gave the governor a two-week ultimatum to speak out and give the people hope.

“We have never been against the governor and I will never be against the governor. He is a governor of Plateau State who the people voted into power to protect them and the state.

“We are not against him, we are not preparing anything just like the thinking of the general public that we want to impeach the Governor. What we’re saying is that people are being killed in hundreds and thousands, farms are being destroy and we want to stand with the people.

“Thank God the governor has started doing some of the things we want him to do. He has visited Yelwa Zangam community and provided food for them, he has visited Jebbu Miango and provided food for them.”

Ayuba explained that the House has never passed a vote of no confidence on the governor as he had always done his best in governing the state.

He noted that the vote of confidence passed on the governor, moved by the Majority Leader and seconded by the committee chairman on information was a party issue and not a Legislative function.

He said the House can only pass a vote of confidence on the Governor during plenary and not outside the House.

