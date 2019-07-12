The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has dismissed reports that it was planning to increase the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) better known as petrol.

In a statement, Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, said mischief makers are behind the reports. During a visit to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, said it is very difficult to make fuel available at N145. After this, reports of plans to increase pump price started circulating on social media.

Ughamadu said it was improper for people to conclude that the Corporation had made plans to hike the price of the product.

He said NNPC is “not even in a position to deregulate the price of petroleum products.”

Ughamadu said what Kyari meant was that “the price of petrol was abysmally low in Nigeria compared to what obtained in neighbouring West African countries.”