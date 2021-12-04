From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday denied publications in some sections of the media alleging that he was planning to rejoin his former party, the People’s Democratic party (PDP).

A statement credited to Dr. Isaac Ikonle, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Abia State, had claimed that Governor Umahi was planning a return to the PDP because he was having a tough time in APC.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

But Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nwaze, described Ikonle’s statement as false.

He said that Governor Umahi was very comfortable in APC, which is a ruling party, and has no interest in returning to the opposition PDP.

Nwaze urged Ebonyians and the general public to disregard the news of Umahi’s planned defection to PDP, saying it was the handiwork of mischief makers.

He said: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to that phony publication from the fly-by-night, but we have freely elected to make a few clarifications to save the public especially users of the social media space from noise pollution.

“According to the publication, the acclaimed PDP’s chieftain claimed that the moves by the governor to return to his former party is due to discovery that he was deceived into joining the APC.

“First, I like to confirm that the statement is completely false, it is aimed at painting our governor black and causing bad blood between him and the crew members of the next level train in Ebonyi State and Nigeria at large.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .