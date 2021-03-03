The management of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, said there was no plan whatever to sack three union leaders last year.

Daily Sun had published a story on October 13, 2020 that the Rector of Bida Poly, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, planned to sack three union leaders despite a court order.

But the rector, through his lawyer said the story was false and the National Industrial Court did not give such order.

“We have on our client’s instruction taken some time to search through the various courts in the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria to find out which court made the order but our search has revealed that no such order was made by any one of the courts and neither was any such order made on the 26th of September, 2020.’’

His lawyer, Melissa Wilson said the story portrayed the rector as lawless, irresponsible and having total disregard for courts and their orders and damaged his reputation to the whole world.

‘’Your publications apparently was designed to damage the reputation of our client since a cursory enquiry in the court’s registry would have revealed otherwise let alone when you lived up to your investigative duty as required by the ethics of your profession to confirm accuracy of stories you publish.’’

Wilson disclosed that at no time did the rector contemplate to sack the chairman, vice chairman and assistant secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Bida Poly branch. He demanded for a retraction of the entire story.