Attention of the Ekiti State Government has been drawn to some media reports insinuating that the administration had concluded plans to sack workers in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The government, in a statement, yesterday, said the misleading news reports, which quoted an anonymous source in the office of the head of service (HoS), is nothing but a tissue of lies and a figment of the imagination of the writers.

“HoS office has denied any plan to carry out any disengagement in the listed MDAs as claimed in the malicious reports. The HoS, Ayodeji Ajayi, is the state official with authority to speak on issues relating to the service and not the rumour mill.

“Contrary to the concocted lies of the writers, the state government wishes to place it on record that it has no plan to sack anyone in the MDAs. Instead, it is about concluding the process of employing about 3,000 workers in the teaching and civil service.”