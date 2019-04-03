Uche Usim, Abuja

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Kano State, Tuesday said the association has no plan to sell petrol above government’s approved price of N145 per litre.

This was even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reiterated its commitment to a zero gas flare regime for every new gas project as it seeks to commercialise existing gas flare projects for the benefit of the host communities and country at large.

IPMAN has therefore called on Nigerians to ignore threats by its Chairman for Ore Depot, Shina Amoo to the effect that PMS may be sold for higher.

The Kano State IPMAN Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Malam, who disclosed this while addressing a news conference in the state capital yesterday, was reacting to a story credited to the IPMAN Chairman for Ore Depot, Mr. Shina Amoo, quoted to have said that the association might start selling petrol above N145 per litre if depot owners continued to sell the product to them for between N136.50 and N137 per litre.

He said the association has no moral justification to sell petrol above the N145 per litre as there is adequate petrol supply in all the 21 depots across the country.

“IPMAN will not sell fuel above government’s approved price because there is availability of the product at all the 21 government depots in the country. So, I am calling on all marketers to go to these depots and buy the commodity but any marketer who goes to private depots is doing so on his own volition.

“All the 21 depots are selling the product to marketers at the approved price of N133.28, while private depot owners are selling theirs at between N136.05 and N137 per litre.

“So, marketers have the right to either buy from government depots or from the private depot owners at a higher rate,” he said.

Dan-Malam, who called on the chairman of Ore depot to withdraw his threat, urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to sanction any depot owner who increases the price of petrol.

He called on his members and Nigerians at large to ignore the threat by the chairman, IPMAN Ore depot, saying that such threat would not make any impact.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment to a zero gas flare regime for every new gas project, even as it seeks to commercialise existing gas flare projects for the benefits of the host communities and country at large.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated this in Abuja while receiving the national leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM) led by its National Chairman, Benjamin Style Tamaranebi.

Baru assured HOSTCOM that NNPC would continue to partner the various host communities in its effort to help them benefit maximally from exploitation of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.