From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Police in Kano have denied reports that that was a planned protest by some traders in the state against an alleged attack on their members by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told Daily Sun that the report was inaccurate adding that there was no such plan to protest against IPOB in the state.

He explained that, “There was nothing like IPOB protest in Kano or anything related to that.in the state. What happened is that on the I June, 2021, in the morning we had information that some members of Galadima market were planning a peaceful protest within the market.

“On the receipt of the information, a team of policemen were immediately mobilized and deployed to the market to meet with the leadership of the market. We had meeting with them and they said that they were not aware of any planned protest in the market”he stated.

He added that, “ But not withstanding, they assured the police team that they would talk to their people and they would not come out for any protest or procession :

“During the meeting, they however informed us that their goods- over 3000 litres of palm oil, loaded in two trucks were intercepted by hoodlums along the road in Enugu.

“They said that the two vehicles with palm oil valued at N26 million were set ablazed by these hoodlums and based on this new information, we also sat and discussed with them and they promised us that nothing will happen, that they would follow the due process in resolving this grievance ” he said.

Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the matter was settled adding that normalcy is reigning in the market. End