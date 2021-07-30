Kano Government, yesterday, denied rumours making the rounds that it plans to ban women from driving in the state.

Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement said it was fake news as the government at no time contemplated such a policy.

He said were the government to plan a ban on women drivers, meetings to decide on it, would not be held in secret as speculated by authors of the fake story.

“The story, which could not be traced to any credible source, was nothing but the imaginary thinking of the authors. The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated,” he said.

He said even Saudi Arabia which for decades had laws that sanctioned women from driving had lifted the ban in 2018 to allow them drive. He said some of the scholars quoted to have supported the alleged ban have disassociated themselves from the story.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.