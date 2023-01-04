Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described as untrue insinuations that he intends to drop his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in his re-election bid.

He stated this at his country home, Sampou, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area when hosted former governor Seriake Dickson.

Diri said such rumours were baseless as his his deputy has contributed significantly to the success of his administration and it would be unthinkable to drop him.

A statement by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying the Diri/Ewhrudjakpo ticket was a divine project which God used his predecessor, Dickson, to make a reality.

Diri, who received Dickson in company with his wife, Gloria, traditional rulers, and leaders of thought from Kolokuma/Opokuma, restated his appreciation to his predecessor for his role in his emergence as governor, saying himself and the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma would forever be grateful to him.

He also said Dickson laid a solid foundation upon which his administration is building and promised not to derail.

Diri said, as a human, he was not perfect and appealed to leaders and the people of the state to support him to enable him deliver the much-needed development.

“Let me also state this to clear the air. My deputy has worked very well and nobody told me to refer to him as workaholic and resourceful. Our pairing is a divine arrangement. There are stories making the rounds to the effect that I will no longer use the deputy governor. That is a lie. My deputy will still be my running mate for our re-election. When you build a house, you do not destroy it,” he said.

Earlier, Dickson said he was in Sampou on a new year visit and to deepen the relationship between him and the governor, assuring that the success of the current prosperity administration remained his priority.

He said Governor Diri deserves all the honour and support he can get to move the state forward.

The former governor, who is representing Bayelsa West in the Senate, prayed God to grant Diri wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state for eight years like he did.