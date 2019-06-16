Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Bormo State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has clarified his stand on the operations and activities of the United Nations agencies and international humanitarian organisations in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, during an inspection of a water plant built by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Zulum explained that his administration was not out to push out the UN organisations and NGOs from the state or stop their operations as speculated, saying his plan was to monitor their activities.

“Our position should not be misinterpreted. We are not out to send away the international organisations and NGOs from Borno. What we are saying is that we need to coordinate their activities. Our desire and concern is to ensure there is no duplication of intervention,” he stressed.

He assured that his administration would strengthen existing relationship with the various organisations on humanitarian supports, but insisted the state must lead in the coordination.

While commending the ICRC for the provision of the water plant, he said: “Water is the first essential of life. No living person can survive without water.

ICRC Water and Habitat Delegate, David Lee Zziwa, said the water plant was designed to reserve and pump 2 million litres of water to the inhabitants of Maiduguri, adding that the plant was billed for commissioning late July.