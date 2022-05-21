From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Saturday, vehemently debunked viral reports that it intends to replace the naira notes in circulation with digital currency, the eNaira, in near future.

In a telephone conversation with Sunday Sun in Abuja, the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, disowned the statement that purportedly emanated from a stakeholders’ engagement on eNaira adoption in Asaba, Delta State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, the conversation around eNaira was totally misconstrued and therefore called on the public to totally disregard it in its entirety.

Mr Nwanisobi explained that the digital version of the naira was meant to complement the existing currency notes and therefore, will circulate simultaneously as a means of exchange and store of value; and not to knock off naira notes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On the benefits of adopting the eNaira, the Spokesman hinted that the digital legal tender aside from the safety and speedy features, also ensures greater access to financial services by the underbanked and unbanked populace, thereby enhancing financial inclusion.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Mr Nwanisobi therefore, urged members of the public and business owners to embrace the digital currency, eNaira, as it offers more possibilities and unrivalled convenience.

The eNaira was formally launched into circulation by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year and has witnessed massive downloads of the app as Nigerians embraced it.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .