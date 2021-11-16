Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, who will be in charge of his 54th game for the Nigeria senior men’s team, expressed confidence that the three-time African champions will collect all three points against the Sharks, just as they did when both teams met at the Estadio Municipal Adérito Sena on the island of Mindelo on 7th September.

“We have a job on our hands and that is to win tomorrow (Tuesday). It is important to win so as to be sure of where you will be at the end of the day. We are top of the table now and a win keeps us there and sends us to the final knockout round.

