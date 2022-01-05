Almeria star forward, Sadiq Umar, says the absence of Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles squad is not in any way putting him under pressure to impress when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway.

Sadiq is for now the favorite to lead the line for Nigeria with Osimhen still recovering from the facial surgery he underwent following a nasty injury picked up while on club duty with Napoli.

The absence of the Napoli record signing who was top scorer for Nigeria during the qualifiers means one of Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi and Odion Ighalo will get the nod to lead the attack of the team in Cameroon when the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway.

“No pressure for me, it’s just like a dream come true for a small child. I feel blessed. There is no pressure here. We have like three strikers and we are all motivated to represent the country,” Umar told owngoalnigeria.com.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Osimhen is a great striker, a very top player but we hope all together with the team, we will give the good results that the country deserves.

In football, every game is a different game and especially representing the nation and all the attention on you. You know I will just be calm and whenever I get the chance, I will pick it and make the most of it.”