From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has assured consumers that there would be no hikes in the prices of Dangote branded products, especially sugar, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The business mogul, who spoke in Kano, disclosed that he has flooded the markets with sugar with a view to avoid any form of shortage or irregular hike in prices during Ramadan

Dangote spoke through his manager, Garba Ibrahim El- Suleiman, at Singer market in Kano, saying the Dangote group values and respects the holy month and would never think of adding a kobo on the price of their products at this time.

‘Our dealers also are very good people and we are rest assured that none of them would be able to take up the price of any product,’ Dangote stated.

A major dealer of Dangote products in Nigeria, Salisu Sambajo, who attended the briefing, stressed that there had never been a time when the Dangote group increased the prices of their products in any part of the country during Ramadan.

‘The price of every bag of sugar we sell is N18,500 only. Therefore, whenever you find out that a kobo is added to that, it is from the retailers,’ the dealer explained.

‘These people buy goods from us, they pay for transport, tax and many – so when they add some amount on it, it is not Dangote that added it… we cannot force them not to,’ Sambajo said.

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, thanked Dangote for taking measures to ensure that his products were sufficiently available in the markets and are affordable for consumers during Ramadan.