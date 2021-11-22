Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia state College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, Dr Phillips Nto has charged academic staff of the institution to be more productive through publication of papers and attendance to conferences .

Nto who spoke at the Second annual education conference hosted by ASCETA pledged the preparedness of the management to support academic staff who want to enhance their careers.

According to Nto, a former Commissioner for Finance, the management in concert with TETFUND has approved local and overseas training for both academic and non academic staff to improve themselves.

He said ASCETA as an academic institution would henceforth be unwilling to promote staff without publication of academic papers.

He commended the organizers of the second annual education conference for attracting quality paper presenters to the exercise.

He also expressed satisfaction with the quality of those bestowed with awards, especially old students of the institution.

Dr Nto said he was impressed with the theme of the conference” Education for National Transformation: the implications for teacher education”, saying that it resonated with the policy of ASCETA.

Among those who presented papers at the conference included Professor, Erhauyi Benson and Professor Nneka Augustina Umezulike.

Both Profs Benson and Umezulike eulogized the Provost for the massive academic and infrastructural development he has wrought in the school in so short a time.

According to them, between the last time they visited the college and now, there was a remarkable transformation that only a dedicated man like Nto could have achieved.

They urged the staff and students to support the management in their bid to make ASCETA a destination for the training of academics.

