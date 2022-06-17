Employees of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) will not get their salaries until they obtain the Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

This came on the heel of an earlier directive by IPMAN’s National President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, asking its employees nationwide to obtain their PVCs, before the expiration of INEC’s June 30 deadline.

The salary payment condition is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Kano by the chapter chairman, Alhaji Bashir-Danmallam.

Danmallam stated that the decision was reached at a meeting with Mr Okoronkwo who mandated him to issue the statement.

“The association found It necessary to take the measure to ensure that all its eligible members obtain the PVC to enable them to exercise their civic responsibility at the 2023 general elections.

“We are not saying our members should vote for a particular candidate or political party, but our concern is that our members should obtain the PVC, because without it, one cannot vote.

“Our members should feel free to vote for any candidate of their choice in any political party.

“They are at liberty to vote for candidates of their choice irrespective of which party affiliations,’’ Danmallam stated.

The IPMAN chairman also urged INEC to extend the PVC registration period to enable many members who live in remote areas and do not have access to the internet to register.

“The union is ready to open offices to facilitate the registration as it gave similar support to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“It assisted the NIMC with computers for the issuance of National Identification Numbers (NIN).

“Beside the Federal Government, our organisation is the highest employer of labour in the country. We call on INEC to consider the possibility of extending the deadline for the registration,’’ he stressed.

Danmallam urged IPMAN members to make the best use of the opportunity to register before the expiration of the deadline. (NAN)

