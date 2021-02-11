From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday said that there was no order given to any ethnic or regional group to quit any part of Igbo Land.

Viewing the alleged quit notice order as reprehensible and highly unacceptable, Ohanaeze urged the public to discountenance it as it did not come from it or any recognized Igbo authority.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the organization said, “For purpose of clarity, the said quit notice is unknown and did not emanate from any known political or social cultural recognized authority or institution in Igboland.”

Ohanaeze further said, “We are aware of the various interest groups with weird claims on leadership of Ndigbo. However, Ndigbo recognizes the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor as the apex authority on such matters of National importance.

“It is therefore very instructive that the general public is hereby emphatically advised to always verify the sources of information regarding the position of Ndigbo on where they stand on sensitive National issues.”

Ohanaeze however, call on the relevant Federal authorities to come up with actions, policies and strategies that would stop all the objectionable acts of destruction of farmlands, violation of community and cultural sanctity over land, customs, kidnappings that generate conflict between the host communities and the herders.

It also congratulated the South East Governments and Governors for their ban on open grazing in the South East zone, noting that, “It is clear that only by creating an environment of social justice, equity and fairness that Nigeria can attain a sustainable political and economic stability.”

Noting that Igbo were very outreaching, hospitable, hardworking and adapt themselves to legitimate businesses in all parts of Nigeria and the world, Ohanaeze stressed that Ndigbo were known to promote cordial relationships all over the world.

“It is therefore highly inconceivable for a sensible Igbo group to issue quit notice to non-Igbo who are engaged in lawful means of livelihood in Igboland,” the statement said.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo however, advised non-Igbo in general and the herders in particular not to take undue advantage of the Igbo character of hospitality and friendly acceptance of non Igbo in Igboland by engaging in actions, behaviours or attitudes inimical to the culture and wellbeing of Ndigbo.

The apex Igbo organization further said, “It must be categorically stated and understood that freedom of movement guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria for all citizens does not include and will never include the right to destroy, desecrate or violate the laws and cultures of any part of Nigeria you live in and certainly not forceful entry into another’s farmland with impunity, and disregard of the peoples’ customs and traditions over land. Freedom does not mean anarchy or lawlessness.

“Therefore, it is in the interest of peace and mutual coexistence that the sensibilities of the host communities are respected.”