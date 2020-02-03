Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has said there is no need for the current panic situation in the country over Boko Haram threats, insisting that it was tackling the security challenge with new measures.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Olusegun Adeniyi at a press conference in Maiduguri said, Boko Haram recent attacks on major highways in Borno were signs of the group’s move to remain relevant in the media having received military forces bombardments in most parts of the North East where they previously held sway.

“There is nothing to panic about because the Nigerian military is taking measures to deal with Boko Haram terrorists and that is why they have returned to their formative stage of attacks on the road, kidnapping for ransom and sexual slavery, theft of foodstuffs and all criminality. We are rising up against them and repositioning of our operations is taking place,” he disclosed.

The commander said Boko Haram started that the armed group, graduated later to a terrorists’ group and later transformed to terrorists military. He said the recent defeat suffered by the group in some parts of Borno pushed back the insurgents to their earliest method of operations by abducting travellers for ransom and assignation.

He said the insurgents suffered heavy casualties in Marte and last week at Damasak, a town along the Lake Chad shore. Boko Haram had attacked Damask twice last Thursday with about 27 gun trucks but the attacks were repelled by the military forces.

Gen Adeniyi said the insurgents were heavily dealt with at Damasak, maintaining that the defeat suffered by them forced them to take for organized terror attacks. “They are back to their first stage because they just want to remain relevant,” he stated.

He also attempted to explain why the military insisted it has technically defeated Boko Haram.

“The original motive of Boko Haram was to establish a geo-political entity. They also have the mission to take over a geographical area and establish their caliphate. But Boko Haram is unable to achieve its strategic and operational goals because of the military offensive on them. “We have denied them the freedom of movements and action in identified areas. They no longer control any territories. They are defeated because we have recovered areas initially taken over and we now effectively dominated the areas,” he explained.