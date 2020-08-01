Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh has no regret having a child as a teenager.

According to the Benue State-born thespian, who had her child at the age of 14, she would have felt bad not having a husband or child of her own now that she is in her forties.

“I can never regret having my child at 14. God forbid! The truth is that the ways of God are so different from the ways of man. Just imagine me at this age if I am not married and don’t have a child. I am not saying marriage is the ultimate but we both know what I am talking about. I am a feminist but I am not that type of woman that would not love to have a man. Being a feminist doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be a man. As a Christian, submitting yourself to your man doesn’t make you a fool,” she said.

On her relationship, the star of The Johnsons admonished celebrities who flaunt their love lives on social media to have a rethink. “My partner and I have been together for five years. We do have our hiccups but we are so happy together. He is my best friend, and yes, he is in the entertainment industry. But I will never bring out our relationship onto the media. I can’t be advertising him on the billboard. I don’t believe in social media love. A man would always be a man. They are polygamous in nature. Why flaunt a man that might be sleeping with someone else or even your best friend? When you are legally married, you can put up photos of you there. I still believe celebrities can make good marriages. There are lots of people to look up to and get inspired. I am a one-man kind of woman. I can fight you if I find out that you are cheating, because I love you so much. I am that kind of woman,” Ameh submitted.