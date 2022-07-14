Amidst the outcry, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has said no regrets on the selection of Kashim Shettima.

Adamu spoke in Daura, yesterday, during a Sallah homage on President Muhammadu Buhari said Shettima’s selection was not only in tune with dictates of the times, but was the will of God.

“God does not do anything in vain. He has reasons for giving us two major religions in Nigeria. We can’t always have what we want at every point in time, all of us.

“The fact of the matter is that we appreciate that the Christians are interested but at the end of the day, nobody is going to promote any particular religion.

“Shettima is also a Nigerian like all of us and it’s the will of God that made it possible for him to be chosen as the Vice Presidential running mate.”

Also speaking in a separate interview at the Daura residence of the president, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, dismissed the controversy over the Muslim-Muslim ticket as uncalled for.

“What’s most important is good leadership. It’s better to have a good Christian than a bad Muslim and vice versa and we should also understand the antecedents of anybody involved in a particular decision.

“If you go to Borno State and ask the Christian community there, they will give you an impressive account of Shettima when he was their Governor. Moreover, we should not forget that the wife of the APC Presidential candidate is Christian and a pastor, so, she will be the unofficial vice president and representative of the Christians at the Presidency.”