Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The man, who spearheaded the suspension of former national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in his Ward 10, that eventually culminated in his removal from the office, Stephen Oshawo, yesterday, said he has no regrets over his actions.

He said this in Benin while receiving an award of honour for good governance as an outstanding political icon of the year, given to him by the Chief Executive Officer of Mega House Entertainment, Goodluck Ogbeide.

Oshawo said the award was a pat on his back for standing up to eliminate godfatherism from the state politics and it will spur him more to always stand for what is right.

“I am very happy over the award. This award means a lot to me. It means I should continue to do what I have done that warranted this award because I believe in truth, transparency and also eliminating godfatherism.

“What gave me the mind to do what I did is that I was there before and now I am here.

“And that I know the different between there and here, I decided to cleave to now which I know is the modern life of today. You know, this government believes in development and in the masses.

“The truth is that, when Oshiomhole was in power as the governor of the state, I was insider, I was the chairman in Ward 10. I suffered many things and nobody knew me or recognised me.

“As a chairman to the governor of the state, I couldn’t receive my gratuity as a pensioner and as a chairman to Oshiomhole when he was still the governor, I was not able to get my pension for eight months but when Obaseki came in, it did not take him up to a month, he paid my gratuity and not only me but all the pensioners in the state.

“There is nobody he is owing and if you are retiring today, next month you are receiving your pension. So, I have much to say which makes me to believe in him,” he said.