The Accord party in Anambra State has declared as false the rumours making the rounds that its deputy governorship candidate, Obi Kenneth Ifeatu has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rumour which made waves in several online media handles had it that the deputy governorship candidate made the defection after submitting a resignation letter to the Accord party in the state.

Addressing newsmen at Dr. Godwin Maduka Campaign Office in Awka, the Accord Party State Chairman, Prince Bartholomew Igwedibia said there was no submission of any resignation letter and described the reports as mere efforts to distract the party from its plans for the election.

“We denounce whatever speculation or rumours going round that Kenneth Ifeatu Obi resigned from our party. Let me make it clear that the deputy guber candidate is still with us. We just spoke at about an hour ago and he has no reason whatsoever to abandon the vision he has with the party.

“We did not receive any resignation letter from anybody and that is to show you that the deputy governorship candidate is still with us,” he said.

The party chief reasoned that Anambra needed a virgin candidate in the mould of Maduka to pilot the affairs of the state and noted that his emergence as Accord candidate had been a huge threat to rival candidates who he said, were dwarfed by his qualifications.

