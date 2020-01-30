Lukman Olabiyi

The number of buildings razed by the fire outbreak at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island has increased to 9, as fire fighters and other responders continued to fight the inferno.

The fire which started on Wednesday morning had already consumed eight buildings; four have collapsed in the process.

At about 11: 05 am today, the inferno gutted another building which was closed to the previous ones,, bringing the number of affected buildings to ten.

The plaza gutted fire was located on Sanni Adewale Street, beside Happy Plaza, but through the invention of fire service personnel, and other stakeholders, the flame was extinguished.

The director-general, Lagos State Safety Commission, (LASSC), Lanre Mojola who was at the scene of the accident, told journalists that his team and others agencies were on ground and controlling the situation.

Lamenting, Mr Mojola said that his team was at the market on January 19 to sensitise the people to the need to ensure safety and to avoid the kind of fire outbreak which led to loss of lives and valuable goods in 2019.

He noted that it was unfortunate that in spite of the awareness another disaster took place again.

On effort to prevent an occurrence of such ugly incident in future, Mr. Mojola disclosed that the government and all the relevant stakeholders including market leaders were already planning to introduce safety marshals in markets across the state.

“We had meetings with all the agencies and also the local governments chairmen on how we can collectively work together to prevent an occurrence of such ugly incident like this; what happens is a human error; it is not something that should have happened but it has happened and we need to checkmate it. We will engage the market leaders and the market leaders will nominate people among them that we will train on safety measures; we are going to train the nominees as safety marshals, and also they will be whistle-blowers on issues of safety in the market,” he said.

He also disclosed that integrity test will be carried out on all the buildings in the area where the incident happened and any building that fails the test will be demolished.