Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has vowed his party’s journey to Abia government house will be successfully completed in 2023.

He gave the assurance when he unveiled the Director General of his 2023 governorship campaign, Uche Ogboso, during a meeting at Umuaha, involving the APC state leadership and the House of Assembly candidates of the party, yesterday.

“There is no going back until we reach Government House and rescue this state from perpetrators of bad governance,” he said.

He promised he would run a robust and issue-based campaign devoid of rancour and character assassination.

The APC governorship candidate said his choice of Ogboso as campaign director general was based on his track record as “a veteran and decent politician” as well as the need to give every part of Abia a sense of belonging in the rescue mission. The director general, who is from Ohafia in Abia North, has been actively involved in politics for over two decades.

“He (Ogboso) is somebody we know will add value to our campaigns and steer our ship successfully to government house,” he said.

APC National Welfare Officer, Friday Nwosu, said the looming “revolution in Abia” would happen with the votes of the people in 2023.

“We have been here since 1999 and we know the people that have kept Abia in this mess. We must reject them. We are in a state of revolution.

“Abia is bleeding; Abia is in a state of decay. And we can’t pretend that all is well,” he said.

He called on all well-meaning Abians to join hands with APC and its governorship candidate to enthrone the elusive good governance in Abia.

In his acceptance, Ogboso said he was honoured with the responsibility assigned to him in the quest to build a new Abia.