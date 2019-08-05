Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

All parts of Benue State is so far calm as there is no #RevolutionNow protest taking place anywhere in the state.

However, the police and other security operatives were stationed in strategic areas across the state to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Our correspondent sighted heavily armed men of the police force around the Police headquarters roundabouts leading to the DSS office, the CBN and all through to the Government House in Makurdi.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said the state police command had taken a proactive measure to forestall breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Let’s just say that we are being proactive at this time and we have deployed our men to ensure there no breakdown of law and order. So far, there is no report of any such protest taken place in Benue,” Anene stated.