Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Indications emerged Monday that the arraignment of leader of Shiite group Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, at the Kaduna High Court paralysed any potential #RevolutionNow protests in Kaduna.

The people Kaduna, especially those in the capital city, regularly stay indoors each time IMN cases come up in court to avoid falling victim of violent protest by members of the Islamic sect.

A Daily Sun assessment of the town showed that there was no any gathering in favour of the #RevolutionNow campaign as popular public places like Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Murtala Square and Arewa House wore their normal look.