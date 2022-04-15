From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has said there is no rift between Governor Douye Diri and his predecessor, the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

The clarification made by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Ayibaina Duba in a statement titled ‘Governor Douye Diri is a grateful, unifying man of peace’ to react to a widely circulated article by one Mr Ebi Jamaica said the writer could not provide any evidence to sustain his piece.

According to him, contrary to what Mr Jamaica would want the world to believe, Diri and Dickson have a cordial relationship.

‘On the contrary, these two great sons of our state have continued to enjoy harmonious relationships based on mutual respect and in the best interest of our state. The governor has continued to demonstrate good faith and is appreciative to the fingers of God used in making him governor and eternally grateful to God for his elevation,’ he said.

He accused Mr Jamaica of trying to divide the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 20233 elections to serve a nefarious agenda.

Duba insisted that in the last two years, Diri has invested efforts to unify the party and bring back aggrieved members.

The statement read in part: ‘In the last two years, the governor has committed to unifying the party by insisting that every party man has equal rights. He has also invested a lot of time and energy at bringing back members who defected to other parties and assuaged the concerns of stakeholders, thus fortifying the party.

‘The governor has also continued to preach peace and unity among our people and succeeded at engendering convivial relationships between contending political groups and communities in the state.

‘Therefore, how can any discerning person come to the conclusion that the unifying efforts of the governor will divide the party?

‘Governor Douye Diri will not only continue to work for peace, unity and well-being of the state but also ensure that party politics is done in the best democratic tradition without the imposition of candidates.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, in and out of politics, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri’s credentials as a man of peace who is committed to unity are well-known. He is a grateful leader. He has not and will not change.’