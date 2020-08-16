Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner of Information Chief John Okiyi-Kalu has denied any rift between the executive and legislative arms of government in the State.

This is coming on the heels of the rejection of the nominee of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for Transition Committee Chairman, Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, by members of Abia State House of Assembly.

The Assembly’s action it was rumoured in some quarters had generated rift between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the State.

Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, said that the rejection of Chikamnayo, who until his nomination was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of the State on Communication and Strategy, has in no way affected the

relationship between the two arms of government.

‘The Constitution provides for the governor to nominate certain cadres of appointees who will be screened and confirmed by the members of the State House of Assembly.

‘That provision was made for a reason and the governor has followed the due process of the law by making his nomination and submitting the name for confirmation by the State lawmakers.

‘If the legislature through a screening decides that a particular candidate will not be confirmed, I am sure that they will communicate formally to the Governor.’

When asked if the rejection of the nominee which was first of its kind in the present dispensation was not a slight on the Governor, Okiyi-Kalu said: ‘It is the duty of the governor to nominate and the duty of the legislature to screen and confirm the nominee(s).’

He said the Governor does not in any way interfere in the affairs of the legislature or any other arm of government in the state for that matter.