All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has refuted reports of rift within its ranks.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Okey Ezeala, in a disclaimer, yesterday, described the story carried by an online blogger DRUMAFRICANEWS.COM as false and misleading.

He noted that while mutual disagreement is a common political tendency of every democracy, there is no rift in the Abia State chapter of the APC.

The statement read in part: “It has become imperative at this moment to officially state for the records: That neither the state chairman nor any member of Abia APC executives granted any interview praising the member representing Bende federal constituency, Benjamin Kalu, as a good party man in Abia as that is the duty of the media/publicity secretariat and campaign councils.

“That neither did party officials nor any of its candidates ever made such statements as published by DRUMAFRICANEWS.COM bloggers on October 9 and 10, 2022 respectively.

“That the said online publications of DRUMAFRICANEWS.COM wherein it dropped the names of our gubernatorial candidate, Ikechi Emenike, antagonising the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, is not only fake and provocative but obviously an attempt by desperate politicians who are threatened by the rising profile of APC leaders in Abia.

“That the sponsor of such malicious fake and hate speech in Bende federal constituency and Abia APC at large, should know that the eagle eye of the law is watching and will hit at the appointed time – if they don’t repent and stop using jobless youths for inordinate ambitions.

“That the leadership of Bende APC and, indeed, Abia State executives regret the inconveniences this may have caused our leaders whose names were mentioned in the libellous online publication of DRUMAFRICANEWS.COM as publicly circulated by one Bond Ike Udeagha, Iheonu Chukwuemeka Astrus and others currently at large.”