Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed said on Wednesday that there was no rift between him and his predecessor in office, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki made the clarification at the Benin Airport on his arrival in the state following a one-month vacation.

The governor described as “fake news” the reported rift with Oshiomhole over the his second term ambition.

Obaseki said that the people of the state should be engaging themselves with how the government could provide good governance and not on petty issues.

He said that Edo people should expect more “wake and see” as he had returned refreshed, feeling good, and ready to continue to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by his wife, Betsy, arrived the Benin airport at 11.30am.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has assured workers that a joint-committee would be set up to accelerate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The governor disclosed this at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin, during a rally to mark the 2019 May Day celebration.

He said: “You were in Government House, last October, and I promised that Edo will be one of the first states to implement the new minimum wage; if signed into law. Now that the president has signed the bill, the state will commence implementation of the new minimum wage.”

Obaseki noted that the state government will set up a joint committee for the implementation, as the state awaits further guidelines for the payment from the National Salary and Wages Commission.

He said his administration was ready to pay above the N30,000 minimum wage as soon as the state’s revenue increases.

“If we can improve on our revenue, I will increase our minimum wage. We should make sure we commit ourselves to higher productivity,” he said.