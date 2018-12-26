In preparation for the Ofala festival, the state government did some palliative work on the road to enable visitors attend the rich cultural event. It was gathered that the road would have been impassable if the event held in the rainy season.

From far and near, people from all walks of life, within and outside the state, attended the colourful ceremony. Chairman of South East Traditional Rulers’ Council and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe led an array of rated monarchs including Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi; Igwe Chidubem Weka of Obosi and Igwe Roland Odegbo of Nteje, among others to grace the occasion. The festival attracted businesses for the people of Omor; they had bumper sale as several visitors to the community took time to buy rice and other farm produce directly from the source.

At the Ofala ceremony, Igwe Chidume welcomed the warriors of the town who came to the palace as early as 7am to notify him that the community was safe for the fiesta to hold. Our correspondent was told that without their nod, the Ofala would not hold. The warriors marched round the town singing war songs with women and children following them and finally converged on the palace, before the ceremony commenced in earnest.