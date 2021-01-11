From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to shut down the Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty in Port Harcourt, if there are reported cases of criminality or violence in the area.

The governor said the zeal to provide an enabling environment for sea travellers and boost marine economy of the state, spurred his administration to remodel the once dilapidated jetty, first built in the 1950s.

He stated this at the commissioning of the Jetty by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, at the weekend.

He said while government would not relent in providing infrastructure needed to create an enabling environment for business to thrive, it would not tolerate criminal activities around the remodelled jetty.

Wike said he decided to remodel the jetty because he believed the people deserved the best infrastructure required to boost economic activities and to enhance their well-being.

He threatened that if any passenger, travelling to Bonny, Nembe or Bille was kidnapped around the jetty, he would shut it down.

“Those of you who will use this place, don’t turn it to a place of criminality. If you do that, I will shut it down. I have no room for criminality and I want to tell anybody who cares. Don’t come here and kill people. Don’t come here and kidnap people. Don’t come here to act as thugs and criminals,” he said.

The governor ordered the contractor handling the project to erect concrete walls around the jetty to make it inaccessible to non-travellers.

He directed the Commissioner for Transport, Osima Ginah, to ensure the departure and arrival halls at the jetty were furnished within the next two weeks.

Governor Wike reiterated that the hope for a better and prosperous Nigeria depended on returning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023 in Abuja, and urged the people to continue to support the party.

Tambuwal commended Governor Wike for judiciously applying the resources of the state to address pressing needs of the people.

“It is not just about earning revenues. It is about having the grace of God in applying those revenues to the needs of the people. That is what I see happening in Rivers State,” he said.

Tambuwal said during his vist, he had seen roads constructed, hospitals built and several other infrastructure development going on across the state. He said Governor Wike had justified the confidence reposed on him by the people.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, advised the Federal Government to emulate Governor Wike in the provision of basic amenities for Nigerians.