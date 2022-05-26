From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ahead of its June 1 slated presidential primaries, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has said that its doors are not open to any aspirant defecting from any of the major political parties.

Imo State chairman of the party, Levi Ekeh who disclosed this on Thursday during the State House of Assembly primaries in Owerri explained that it will amount to recycling old and corrupt politicians in the country which he noted his party is against.

Ekeh stressed that his party already has rejected the names of prominent politicians who wanted to defect to the party.

“Zenith Labour Party is peaceful, we have all it takes to win the state, we have many presidential candidates carefully selected already we have rejected prominent names, we don’t need moneybags, all we are interested in is to return the glory lost by the state and nation.

“That is why we have said we would look at our conscience, anybody who is defecting from any of the major political parties who is corrupt would not be allowed we do not want corrupt politicians. ZLP is giving out its ticket to women, youths and physically challenged for free,” Ekeh added.

