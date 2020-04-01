Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Max Air has informed its members of staff that it will not be able to provide remuneration for them for the two-week duration stipulated by the Federal Government to lock down and that if the situation persists, the same would apply.

In a letter to staff, the airline expressed hope for normalcy to return after the 14 days so it can review the subject matter and compensate staff in line with services rendered.

The letter read: “In compliance with the Federal government’s directive to lock down nearly all activities in the country with exception of essential services essentially to control the spread of the pandemic COVID-19, this has forced Max Air Ltd to shut down its operations.

“It is regrettable to inform all staff that Max Air Ltd will not be able to further provide remuneration for the duration stated by the Federal Government and if the situation persisted, the same applies as well.

“We hope that things will go back to normal after the fourteen (14) days as directed by the Government and that operations will resumes immediately.

“Accordingly, Max Air Ltd. will then review this subject matter and ensure that all staff are compensated as appropriate in line with services rendered.

“While thanking you for your resilience and understanding, be law-abiding at all times, take care and stay safe during and beyond this trial period.”

All domestic airlines in Nigeria suspended operations after the federal government announced that all the domestic and international airports will be shut down. Though Daily Sun received information that flight attendants in two or more airlines have stopped receiving salaries, only Max Air has officially made it known to staff.