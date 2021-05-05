From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has told those riding on the hospitality of the Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda to take such clandestine activities elsewhere.

He gave the warning when traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye ethnic nationality visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor said his administration would leave no stone unturned in protecting the state and its people against such persons who think they can annex the state by dragging it into their separatist agenda.

“We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But, nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flag here. We will not take it.”

Governor Wike advised Ekpeye people not to leave anything to chance anymore, but to be vigilant to know what happens around and within their communities.

He urged them to report movements that they did not trust, that looks suspicious so that proper action could be taken to avert any possible attack.

“Nigeria has collapsed. Security has also collapsed. There is no day you won’t hear ten people have been killed, 20 people have been killed, 30 have been kidnapped.

“There is no assurance of protection of life anymore. You owe it now to yourselves to protect your life. Be vigilant.

“When they say there is curfew, obey. It is for your own interest. Now that we have put that curfew, we are watching how crime rate is going down.”

Governor Wike, who blamed failure of parents to inculcate moral values and discipline in their children for the prevailing social vices, urged the leaders of Ekpeye nationality to collaborate with government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in both Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas.