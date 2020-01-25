For versatile actress, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, there is no serious competition in the movie industry despite the alarming number of new actresses gracing the screens.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the Edo State-born script interpreter, says, “I don’t know about any competition in the movie industry. I don’t see life as competition; I just know that time and place happen to everything. It just doesn’t come at the same time for everybody. But if you know your stuff and you know what you want, with time, no one will be able to hide a lamp under the bed. Everyone’s light will still shine whether now or in two years. It’s your next project till your time or your glory will come forth. There is no competition. Do the best that you can and put yourself out there.”

Recalling her parents’ reactions when she mentioned to them her dream to become an actress, Martha said her father gave her a tough time.

“I remember the first time I mentioned it in my house. I was in secondary school and I told my parents that I wanted to be an actor, and my mum was taken aback for a few seconds. She said she has a cousin who read Theatre Arts but doing something else. She said it doesn’t really matter as far as it’s what I wanted to do. But my dad said no. He told me to choose another course. When we went to buy my JAMB form and I was asked to choose a course, I insisted on Theatre Arts. At 12 or so, I knew I wanted to do acting. But I usually tell people I wanted to become an accountant because it sounded nice.”