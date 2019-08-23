Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Assembly and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lokoja on Friday sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator for Kogi West.

In its judgment, the tribunal ordered that fresh elections should be held in the senatorial district.

But reacting to the judgment, Senator appealed to his supporters to remain calm saying, “no cause for alarm.”

Senator Dino who has his eyes on the governorship position of the state, said even if the ruling was in his favour, it would have been appealed.

He insisted that there would be fresh senatorial election in the district and that he would be the next governor.

“No cause for alarm at all. Even if it went my way, they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate can not be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West because I will be governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking.

He who laughs last, laughs the best.”

Senator Melaye was declared winner of the February 23 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, his challenger from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Smart Adeyemi asked the tribunal to nullify the election on the grounds of alleged malpractices and other electoral irregularities.

In its unanimous judgment on Friday, the three-man panel of justices annulled Dino’s election and ordered a fresh election to be conducted in the affected district.