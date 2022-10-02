From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Contrary to speculations that the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has declared Tuesday sit-at-home, this however has been debunked by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful.

Powerful in a statement rather explained that the day was supposed to be a day for the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to appear at an Umuahia court after his rendition from Kanya, but the group has maintained that he is not appearing in court that day, therefore no sit-at-home.

Powerful explaining said “Yes that day is his court date but he is not appearing in court on that day, therefore, there will be *NO* sit-at-home on that day.

“We want every Biafran both home and in diaspora to ignore such rumours, and anybody who is responsible for peddling this kind of falsehood should stop it immediately. IPOB leadership has not authorized such purported order.

“IPOB is watching those with such mindsets who suffer our people. They will regret their actions soon. Anybody who contributes to the death of our people will pay dearly whether he or she is security personnel, civilian, religious leader, man, woman, including the politicians who contribute in small or big measure to ensure that our people incur human, and material losses. They will all pay dearly”. Powerful stated.