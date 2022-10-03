From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had reiterated its position that there would be no sit-at-home tomorrow as its leader, Nnamdi Kanu appears in an Umuahia court.

A statement by the spokesperson for the group, Emman Powerful debunked speculations that the group had ordered people in the South East to shun public outings on the day.

Powerful rather explained that the day was supposed to be a day for the leader of IPOB,Nnamdi Kanu to appear at an Umuahia court after his rendition from Kanya, but the group has maintained that he was not appearing in court that day,therefore there would be no sit-at-home.

“Yes that day is his court date, but he is not appearing in court on that day, therefore, there will be no-sit-at-home that day. We want every Biafran, both home and in diaspora, to ignore such rumours; anybody who is responsible for peddling this kind of falsehood should stop it immediately. IPOB leadership has not authorised such purported order.

“IPOB is watching those with such mindsets who suffer our people. They will regret their actions soon. Anybody who contributes to the death of our people will pay dearly, whether he or she is a security personnel, civilian, religious leader, man, woman, including the politicians who contribute in small or big measure to ensure that our people incur human and material losses. They will all pay dearly,” Powerful said.